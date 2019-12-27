Stevens to start in the Music City Bowl

NASHVILLE, TN - DECEMBER 26, 2019 - fb during practice at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, TN, for the Franklin American Mortgage Company Music City Bowl. The bowl game will feature the Louisville Cardinals and the Mississippi State Bulldogs Photo By

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – For the 10th consecutive season, Mississippi State football prepares for postseason play as the Bulldogs arrived to the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville on Christmas night and then went through their first Music City Bowl game week practice on Thursday afternoon.

MSU (6-6) practiced for just under two hours at Vanderbilt Stadium, its first workout since Dec. 21. Following practice, head coach Joe Moorhead and quarterback Tommy Stevens met with media members.

Moorhead announced that Stevens will start Monday’s game against Louisville in place of freshman quarterback Garrett Shrader, who sustained an upper-body injury in a recent practice.

Stevens, a graduate transfer from Penn State, has started eight games this season and completed 80 of 135 passes for 934 yards and nine touchdowns against five interceptions.

The Bulldogs will have a similar schedule today with morning meetings and afternoon practice.

Monday’s game will kick off at 3 p.m. CT and will be televised live on ESPN. Tickets are available at HailState.com/bowltickets and start at $85 for reserved and $120 for club.

In addition to 50 percent off access to the official MSU Alumni Association Tailgate prior to the game, fans who purchase Music City Bowl tickets directly from the MSU Athletic Ticket Office will receive three Bulldog Club priority points per ticket and have the opportunity to attend one spring practice at a date and time to be announced, followed by free food and an exclusive appearance to hear from head coach Joe Moorhead.

For more information on the Music City Bowl, visit HailState.com/Gameday.