We are currently looking for acts for our Home for the Holidays Variety Show set for Friday, December 20 at The MAX!

Holiday-themed acts can include, but are not limited to, musical performances, standup comedy, speed painting,‍ contortion‍, magic, dancing, acrobatics, juggling, ventriloquism, etc.

Interested performers should contact Ethan at 601.581.1550 ext. 31 or [email protected]