Coming up tomorrow morning on the Main Event , brought to you by Pearl River Resort. LOLLYDUDE welcomes East Central Community College Baseball Coach Neil Holliman talking about their big event coming up at the Neshoba County Coliseum. Vicki Ganann MSU Extension Coordinator for Leake County will talk about the livestock show coming to the Carthage Coliseum. FREE Harlem Globetrotter tickets will be up for grabs too. 601-389-1967 is the contest line. Save it in your phone and be ready to win!