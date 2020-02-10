Top Bull Rider On The Main Event Tomorrow

One of the top bull riders in the world, Ezekiel Mitchell, will be live with LOLLYDUDE tomorrow morning talking about the Philadelphia Invitational Bullriding and Freestyle Motocross Extravaganza this weekend. Philadelphia Mayor James Young will be dropping in. Plus Who Else Has Your Heart continues with your chance to win the Huge Valentines Package from Evons Jewelry, The Briar Patch, Lees Steak House, Steve’s on the Square, When it Really Matters, Proverbs Coffee-Home of Spoonfudge, The Clothesline and Leake County Co-op. 6-9 tomorrow morning on the Main Event brought to you by Pearl River Resort.