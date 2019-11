Our Boswell Media 2019 Mississippi Songwriters of the Year, Wayward Jones, did a live concert on the Main Event this morning. Amanda and Bicycle came in early and hung with the Dude, taking requests, having fun, and playing some of their original tunes. Click the link to hear the interview. Wayward Jones is playing at McB’s on the Reservoir tonight and The Porterhouse in Philadelphia on Saturday. Go support them!

