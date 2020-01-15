Win 100% Mississippi Beef Tomorrow Morning

Tomorrow morning on The Main Event with LOLLYDUDE, you’ll have a chance to win another Kicks96 family pack of 100% Mississippi born and raised beef from Reyer Farms and The Meat Shop in Carthage. Today’s winner was Christi Roberson from Philadelphia. She joins our other winners this week, Trey Johnson from Carthage and Lisa Jones from Noxapater. You could be next. Tune in and listen for the Moo. When you hear it between 6-9am, be the 9th caller at 601-389-1967. Save the number in your phone so you will be ready!