Win a KICKS96 Family Pack of Mississippi Raised Beef Monday Morning

KICKS96 has teamed up with Reyer Farms and The Meat Shop in Carthage for a BIGGGG Giveaway. Listen to the Main Event with LOLLYDUDE starting Monday morning for your chance to win a Family Pack of 100% Mississippi raised prime beef free of preservatives and additives. Straight from the farm to your family’s table. Between 6 and 9am, listen for the cow “mooo”. When you hear it be caller number 9 at 601-389-1967 and you will win! We are going to give away one each day next week. Be sure to tune in.

www.reyerfarms.com