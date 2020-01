Billy Kohut was a special guest on the Main Event this morning, brought to you by Pearl River Resort. LOLLYDUDE talked with him about the upcoming Philadelphia Invitational Bull Riding and Freestyle Motocross coming to the Neshoba County Coliseum on Valentine’s weekend. Billy has performed around the world on the Monster Jam Tour and will be live here in Philadelphia. Bulls and Motorcycles, it’s going to be huge. Advanced tickets at the Depot. www.bullwestlive.com