40th Annual Heart O’ Dixie Triathlon set for Neshoba County Fair

The 40th Annual Heart O’ Dixie Triathlon will be held Saturday, July 27. The Triathlon is sponsored by the Philadelphia Sertoma Club. The Heart O’ Dixie Triathlon is the sole fundraising campaign for the Sertoma Club. It was started in 1980.

It is held the Saturday of the Neshoba County Fair. Beginning at 6:30am, the race starts with a .5 mile swim at Lake Tiak O’Khata in Louisville, followed by a 27.5 mile bike ride to the Hwy 15 & 16 intersection in Philadelphia, and concludes with a 7 mile run to the Fairgrounds. Around 200 people are set to participate in this year’s Heart O’ Dixie Triathlon.

The Philadelphia Sertoma Club is a non-profit, civic club primarily dedicated to helping young individuals with speech and hearing impairments. The Club is also involved with community projects, including providing clothes and toys for families at Christmas, contributing to local parks and youth organizations, donating equipment to local health facilities and providing annual scholarships to area students at East Central Community College.

Click HERE to register, for more information on Heart O’ Dixie Triathlon click here.

You can purchase Heart O’ Dixie shirts, now in Philadelphia at the following locations:

The Citizens Bank – Eastside Branch

Philadelphia Security Insurance

Neshoba County Public Library

Alfa Insurance – Les Robertson Agency

Cadence Bank