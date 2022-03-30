B-MO in the MO’rning – Remembering Boswell Media Sports commentator “Coach” Gilbert Barham

B-MO in the MO’rning – “Coach” Gilbert Barham, a longtime member of the Boswell Media Sports’ family, passed away Tuesday.

Despite working with the company for close to 20 years, Barham didn’t get his on-air start with Boswell Media Sports. He worked with Mike Goodwin to broadcast Leake Academy and East Central CC on WSSI in Carthage prior to the station being purchased by Johnny Boswell in 2003.

During his time with Boswell Media Sports, Barham worked side-by-side with legendary commentator Melvin Wooten.

“For 18 years I was blessed to have worked along Gilbert as my broadcast partner for football, but even more so to have him as a great friend,” said Wooten. “He loved Leake Academy as well as ECCC and it was displayed during those broadcasts.”

“Melvin reached out to me yesterday morning to let me know that it was getting close, and the family wanted some of his play-by-play audio, and asked if I would mind doing something for him, the audio is below”

For “Coach”