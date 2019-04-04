Changes in voting system and precincts approved in Neshoba County- VIDEO

Neshoba County usually has 27 voting precincts. This election year will be different. Two of those precincts have been consolidated by the Board of Supervisors.

“One is the Burnside precinct of District 5, which is consolidated with the Northeast Philadelphia precinct of District 2.The other precinct is Tucker District one, which is consolidated with Tucker District 3,” says County Administrator Jeff Mayo.

Mayo says there are a number of reasons why consolidation of the two was necessary.

“Being able to reduce the number of facilities required, of voting machines required, for all those reasons. And it’s just going to provide more efficient and effective operations of the voting precincts,” says Mayo.

Mayo says there is another change coming to the voting process this year.

“Right now, we’ve got over 80 voting machines we use during a major election, like this year and next one with the presidential election and the county and state elections. We’re actually going to be going to a different type of set up and that is precinct scanners,” says Mayo.

Along with the addition of the scanners, the county will go back to paper ballots.

“We’ve been electronic voting on what would be similar to a tablet right now, electronic voting. We’re actually going back to paper so we’ll have paper ballots that you’ll be able to feed in on a scanner and it will scan your vote,” says Mayo.

Mayo says all these changes will be made before elections later this year.