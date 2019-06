A Community Benefit will be held for Mitchell Ryals on Sunday, June 23 at the Arlington Fire Department on Hwy 19 North. Hamburger and pulled pork plates will be sold starting at 11 am, a bake sale will take place and a live action starting at 2 pm. Live gospel and country singing will be happening. For questions or donations contact Janie Lovern or Jewel Ryals at 601-562-3488. Come enjoy great food and entertainment with family, friends and neighbors.