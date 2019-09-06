DUI, sexual battery and other arrests in Neshoba County

Angela K Vanderburg, 36, 343 Jeffrey Acres Road, Philadelphia, disorderly conduct, contempt of court
Chris Lillis, 39, 10570 Road 432, Union, two counts – sexual battery
Stanley Hunter, 57, 393 Loper Street, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) 2nd offense, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, expired drivers license, no insurance, seat belt violation, failure to yield to blue light, running a red light
William Leach, 57, 403 Barham Street, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense
Johnny O Seales, 42, 258 Davis Street, Philadelphia, public drunk, resisting arrest, false information, failure to pay, child support
Franchessca Lashea Walker, 22, Reunion Court Apt, Philadelphia, child neglect
Trydrick Carter, 42, 497 Stallo Road, Noxapater, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense
Scottie Ray Lewis, 24, 111 Indian Hills Road, Philadelphia, public drunk
Colton Michael Dennis, 28, 10130 Road 2608, Philadelphia, simple assault
Roventay Peden, 36, 277 B Northwest Street, Philadelphia, possession of marijuana
All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. The arrests are booking records only and do not reflect charges filed in a court of law. (Neshoba County Jail images)