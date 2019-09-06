DUI, sexual battery and other arrests in Neshoba County

Angela K Vanderburg, 36, 343 Jeffrey Acres Road, Philadelphia, disorderly conduct, contempt of court

Chris Lillis, 39, 10570 Road 432, Union, two counts – sexual battery

Stanley Hunter, 57, 393 Loper Street, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) 2nd offense, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, expired drivers license, no insurance, seat belt violation, failure to yield to blue light, running a red light

William Leach, 57, 403 Barham Street, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense

Johnny O Seales, 42, 258 Davis Street, Philadelphia, public drunk, resisting arrest, false information, failure to pay, child support

Franchessca Lashea Walker, 22, Reunion Court Apt, Philadelphia, child neglect

Trydrick Carter, 42, 497 Stallo Road, Noxapater, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense

Scottie Ray Lewis, 24, 111 Indian Hills Road, Philadelphia, public drunk

Colton Michael Dennis, 28, 10130 Road 2608, Philadelphia, simple assault

Roventay Peden, 36, 277 B Northwest Street, Philadelphia, possession of marijuana

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. The arrests are booking records only and do not reflect charges filed in a court of law. (Neshoba County Jail images)