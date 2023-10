Join Boswell Media as we host the Make-A-Wish Radiothon from 8am until 5pm at Woodstock Value Center. Help us raise money for critically ill children in Central Mississippi. Our first Philadelphia Jail n Bail will be from 2pm until 4pm. Our goal is to raise $10,000. You can donate online here BoswellMediaRadiothon | Powered By GiveSmart

You can also, make your donation in person at Woodstock Value Center.