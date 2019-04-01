Ken Burns’ Documentary Screened In Philadelphia- VIDEO

<span class="mce_SELRES_start" style="width: 0px; line-height: 0; overflow: hidden; display: inline-block;" data-mce-type="bookmark">﻿</span>

Philadelphia had a night out on the town with country music legend Marty Stuart. Famed director Ken Burns’ 8-part, 16-hour documentary, ‘Country Music’ makes its Mississippi debut Thursday night at the Ellis Theatre, in Stuart’s hometown.

The Grammy Award winning artist loaned his voice and knowledge to the film that covers the genre’s evolution over the 20th century.

Stuart and Dayton Duncan, one of the film’s producers, say they can’t wait to share the film with the public.

“This guy. This guy is in the film more than anyone else because he knows so much about this music. He taught us. I’ll show clips about the Father of Country Music Jimmie Rodgers, too,” says Duncan.

Tickets for the event were sold out. The documentary was also shown Friday at 10:30 a.m. in Meridian at Peavey headquarters.