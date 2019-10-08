kidnapping, DUI and other arrests in Neshoba County

James Bryan Buckley, 42, 12090 Hwy 485, disorderly conduct, possession of firearm by convicted felon, malicious mischief, rape, kidnapping, domestic violence aggravated assault

Amanda Carol Monk, 30, 110 Thomasville Road, Lawrence, possession of paraphernalia, possession of alcohol in dry county, public drunk

Jimmy Dale Majure, 62, 518 Welch Street, driving under the influence (DUI) 2nd offense

Memory Nicole Beckham, 40, 201 Calhoun Road, Louisville, possession of controlled substance

Sang Doan, 43, 10120 Road 569, arson

Anthony Moore, 19, 3180 Rayburn Road, McComb, shoplifting

Hakeem L Rush, 27, 1066 Frog Level Lane, shoplifting

Breana Lanee Vance, 23, 11800 Road 539, possession of marijuana

Ashley Robertson Crapps, 32, 10081 Road 394, stalking

James Nichols Jr, 40, 284 North Caver Ave, careless driving, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, suspended drivers license

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. The arrests are booking records only and do not reflect charges filed in a court of law. (Neshoba County Jail images)