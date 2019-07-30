Home » Local » Neshoba County Fair Schedule Tuesday, July 30

Neshoba County Fair Schedule Tuesday, July 30

Political Speaking starts today in Founders Square followed by The Veteran’s Memorial Service. Today is “Hometown Proud Day” at the Fair. Philadelphia-Neshoba County Tourism sponsors the Hometown Proud Program.  Harness and horse racing is set for the afternoon. The Philadelphia-Neshoba County Arts Council will hold their traditional “cake walk” at 4:30 in the Square.

Entertainment for the night: THE CADILLAC THREE (Grandstand) and Pinnishook (Founders Square)

Mississippi’s Giant House Party features a week of musical entertainment, harness and running horse races, a midway, political speaking and many other attractions. Season tickets are $50, day tickets are $20 and children 9 years old and younger are admitted for free.

TUESDAY – JULY 30, 2019
Midway open 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 a.m. Mitchell Bros. and Sons Amusements.
U.S. Post Office, Neshoba County Fair Station, Open 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Exhibit Hall OPEN 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
8:00 a.m.- 12noon
 Check in Beef Cattle – Cattle Arena
8:00 a.m.
Concert by Neshoba Central High School Band
Daniel Wade, Director – Founders Square
9:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m.
FREE Petting Zoo – Presented by Clyde Risher – Cattle Arena
POLITICAL SPEAKING – FOUNDERS SQUARE
8:55 a.m.
Mark Flake (R), candidate for Constable, Place 1, Neshoba County
9:00 a.m.
Lane Taylor (R), candidate for Constable, Place 2, Neshoba County
9:05 a.m.
Desmond Jones (I), candidate for Constable, Place 2, Neshoba County
9:10 a.m.
Jay Eakes (R), candidate for Supervisor, District 2, Neshoba County
9:15 a.m.
Kinsey Smith (R), candidate for Supervisor, District 3, Neshoba County
9:20 a.m.
Hon. Allen White (R), candidate for Supervisor, Dist. 4, Neshoba County
9:25 a.m.
David Carter (R), candidate for Supervisor, District 5, Neshoba County
9:30 a.m.
Danny Ray Carter (D), candidate for Sheriff, Neshoba County
9:35 a.m.
Ken Edwards (D), candidate for Sheriff, Neshoba County
9:40 a.m.
Kevin Baysinger (R), candidate for Sheriff, Neshoba County
9:45 a.m.
Eric Clark (R), candidate for Sheriff, Neshoba County
9:50 a.m.
Hon. Ken Spears (R), candidate for Sheriff, Neshoba County
10:15 a.m.
VETERAN’S MEMORIAL SERVICE – FOUNDERS SQUARE
Opening Remarks: : LTC Christopher P. Clark., 298th CSSB
Invocation:  LTC Antonie D. Barlow, Chaplin MSARNG
Recognition of Special Guest and Introduction of Speaker: LTC Christopher P. Clark
Speaker: MG Janson D. Boyles, Adjutant General of MS
Laying of Wreath: American Legion Post 138/238, GW Fulton Chapter 58 DAV and Auxiliary, Carson Bounds Post 4396
VFW and Auxiliary, Meridian Chapter (POW) Military Order of the Purple Heart
Flag Ceremony:  HQ 298th Corps Support Battalion
Memorial Volley:  367TH Maintenance Company
Taps: Amelia Henson (Mississippi State University Famous Maroon Band Member)
Benediction:  Dr. Dan Howard, Pastor, FBC, Philadelphia, MS
11:00 a.m.
Hometown Proud – Kinsey Goldman, Master of Ceremonies
1:00 p.m.
Concert by Neshoba Central High School Band
Daniel Wade, Director – Grandstand
2:00 p.m.
Harness and Running Horse Racing – Racetrack
Sponsored in part by Pearl River Resort
4:00 p.m.
Cake Walk – Founders Square
Sponsored by Philadelphia-Neshoba County Arts Council
8:00 p.m.
THE CADILLAC THREE Show – Grandstand
9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.
Dance – Music by PINNISHOOK – Founders Square
1:00 a.m.
MIDWAY AND CONCESSIONS CLOSE
Livestock show barns open 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., displaying top quality Beef Cattle, Dairy Cattle and Sheep.
The EXHIBIT HALL is open daily 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. featuring Field Crops, Garden Exhibits and Arts and Crafts.

