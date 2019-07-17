possession and other arrests in Neshoba County

Shawnta Rush Moore, 45, 1066 Frog Level Lane, Philadelphia, felony pursuit

Dayton Rayshaun Bell, 20, 140 S Oswald Road, Choctaw, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense

Doug Littlefield, 46, 149 Little Field Road, Carthage, public drunk, possession of paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance

Deneicia Carol Parks, 48, 2180 Attala Road 5101, Kosciusko, contempt of court, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct

Jaylyn D Tubby, 20, 111 Indian Hills Drive, Philadelphia, public drunk

Jordan Lee Jolly, 19, 10090 Road 1351, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense

Deesha Willis, 29, 10261 Road 369, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) 2nd offense, careless driving, no license

Jason William Butts, 42, 11240 Road 723, Union, false pretense, burglary of a commercial building, cars, ect.

Kimberly Duell, 42, 10341 BIA 348, Philadelphia, possession of paraphernalia

Christi Patrick, 26, 10181 Road 1321, Union, trespass less than larceny (joy riding), contempt of court

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. The arrests are booking records only and do not reflect charges filed in a court of law. (Neshoba County Jail images)