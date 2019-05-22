stalking, possession and other arrests in Neshoba County

Ben D Eubanks, 44, 21401 NE Sandy Boulevard, Fairview, OR, possession of marijuana
Mildred Shaye Jimmie, 24, 153 Otha Cove, Conehatta, public drunk
Calvin Moore, 43, 1827 14 Ave, Meridian, public drunk, malicious mischief
Michael Robinson, 22, 10333 Road 1507, Union, aggravated assault with weapon or other means to produce death
Kevin Greer, 29, 12081 Hwy 482, Philadelphia, hold for investigation, possession of stolen property
Stephen M Huntley, 31, 625 Pierson Road, Louisville, driving under the influence (DUI) other substance, expired tag, suspended license
Christopher Joe Clark, 37, 1081 Road 2638, Philadelphia, probation violation
John A Gilbert, 42, 10141 Road 260, Union, grand larceny
Mark Smith, 57, 10031 Road 549, Philadelphia, public drunk, possession of alcohol in a dry county
Jason Alford, 33, 10201 Road 761, Philadelphia, stalking
All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. The arrests are booking records only and do not reflect charges filed in a court of law. (Neshoba County Jail images)