Home » Local » The Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians Announces Storm Shelter availability

The Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians Announces Storm Shelter availability

Posted on

The Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians has announced that the CERF Buildings at each community will be open and available beginning at 2 p.m. today for emergency shelter during today’s threat of severe weather.

The forecast included the possibility of damaging winds, tornados, and flooding beginning mid-afternoon and ending around 9 p.m. Wednesday night.

Choctaw Emergency Management will activate the opening of the CERF- Emergency shelters when a tornado watch is issued by the National Weather Service in Jackson.

Submit a Comment