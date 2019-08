The Leake County Development Association will be offering WorkKeys Assessment for high school students in Leake County between the ages of 16 – 18 on Saturday, Ausut 24, beginning at 8:30 am at the Leake County Chamber Center in Carthage. Students may pre-register at the Leake County Development Association Office located at 103 North Pearl Street, or contact Mala Burns at 601-267-7161, no later than August 20, 2019.