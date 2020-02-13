1st Pitch Tomorrow for MSU

STARKVILLE – The 2020 season will get started a little earlier than originally planned, as the Mississippi State baseball program will throw the first pitch of its season opener at 1 p.m. tomorrow against Wright State at Dudy Noble Field due to due to cold temperatures developing in the evening.

The Diamond Dawgs will host 2019 Horizon League regular season champions in a three-game series, which will also include a 2 p.m. first pitch on Saturday, Feb. 15, and a 1 p.m. start time on Sunday, Feb. 16.

MSU students receive free admission all season long with their student ID. The first 1,000 students through the gates on Friday will receive a free DUDES t-shirt when checking in at the Hail State Rewards tent in right field.

On Saturday, the first 1,000 fan will receive a 2019 OMADAWGS rally towel, and on Sunday 2019 OMADAWGS stickers will be available while supplies last.

Maroon Memories and $5 general admission tickets are available for all three games versus the Raiders.

The Diamond Dawgs are coming off of a 2019 campaign that saw the program make its 11th trip to the College World Series and finish 52-15 overall. State’s 20-10 record in SEC play helped earn a share of the Southeastern Conference Western Division title.

While reserved seating season tickets are sold out for the 34th straight season, general admission/standing room only season tickets are available for a cost of $199. GA/SRO season tickets can be purchased at the Mississippi State Ticket Office, located in the Bryan Building off of Lakeview Drive. Tickets can also be purchased by calling 1-888-GO-DAWGS or online at hailstate.com/tickets.