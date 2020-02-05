Billboards Honoring MSU Super Bowl Champs to Debut in Philadelphia and Across the Country

STARKVILLE – Digital billboards recognizing former Mississippi State student-athletes and Super Bowl champions Chris Jones, Martinas Rankin and Braxton Hoyett are debuting in 13 cities across the region.
The congratulatory billboards are located in:
- Starkville, Mississippi
- Biloxi, Mississippi
- Jackson Metro Area
- Philadelphia, Mississippi
- Memphis, Tennessee
- Atlanta, Georgia
- New Orleans, Louisiana
- Mobile, Alabama
- Pensacola, Florida
- Dallas, Texas
- Nashville, Tennessee
- Birmingham, Alabama
- Montgomery, Alabama
The trio became the 22nd, 23rd and 24th different Bulldogs to win a Super Bowl when the Kansas City Chiefs rallied to top the San Francisco 49ers, 31-20, on Sunday in Miami. Jones, a 2015 All-American, was dominant in the victory, racking up a game-high three pass deflections. The Houston, Mississippi, native has accumulated 33 sacks and 72 quarterback hits in his first four seasons.
Rankin, a 2017 first-team All-SEC offensive lineman and winner of the Kent Hull Award, played in six games this season before being put on injured reserve following a knee injury. Hoyett, a two-year starter for the Bulldogs from 2017-18, played a vital role on the practice squad as a rookie.