Billboards Honoring MSU Super Bowl Champs to Debut in Philadelphia and Across the Country

STARKVILLE – Digital billboards recognizing former Mississippi State student-athletes and Super Bowl champions Chris Jones, Martinas Rankin and Braxton Hoyett are debuting in 13 cities across the region.

The congratulatory billboards are located in:

Starkville, Mississippi

Biloxi, Mississippi

Jackson Metro Area

Philadelphia, Mississippi

Memphis, Tennessee

Atlanta, Georgia

New Orleans, Louisiana

Mobile, Alabama

Pensacola, Florida

Dallas, Texas

Nashville, Tennessee

Birmingham, Alabama

Montgomery, Alabama

The trio became the 22nd, 23rd and 24th different Bulldogs to win a Super Bowl when the Kansas City Chiefs rallied to top the San Francisco 49ers, 31-20, on Sunday in Miami. Jones, a 2015 All-American, was dominant in the victory, racking up a game-high three pass deflections. The Houston, Mississippi, native has accumulated 33 sacks and 72 quarterback hits in his first four seasons.

Rankin, a 2017 first-team All-SEC offensive lineman and winner of the Kent Hull Award, played in six games this season before being put on injured reserve following a knee injury. Hoyett, a two-year starter for the Bulldogs from 2017-18, played a vital role on the practice squad as a rookie.