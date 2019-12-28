Bulldog Women Basketball Sunday

STARKVILLE – Mississippi State wraps up its non-conference schedule, tomorrow, Sunday, as the 15th-ranked Bulldogs host Little Rock at Humphrey Coliseum for a 2 p.m. tip.

Fans can purchase tickets in the general admission seating for only $1. In order to get this deal, fans must purchase the tickets in advance online at HailState.com/tickets. Fans can also enjoy a free veggie bar at the game.

Fans unable to attend can watch on the SEC Network + with Charlie Winfield and Bart Gregory on the call. The game will also be streamed on MSU Radio Network with Jason Crowder and Jonathan Holmes on the call and can be streamed on HailState.com/plus and the Tune In app.

State’s clear bag policy and walk-through metal detectors will be in place for all home games this season. For all gameday information, visit www.HailState.com/Gameday.

Mississippi State enters the matchup on the heels of winning the title at the Duel in the Desert tournament. MSU defeated USF and Virginia in the event to claim the championship. Freshman Rickea Jackson earned MVP honors after averaging 17.0 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. Against USF, she notched the first double-double of her career with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Sophomore Jessika Carter was tabbed to the all-tournament team after recording a double-double against Virginia in the championship game with 13 points and 15 rebounds.