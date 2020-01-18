Bulldogs Vying For Super Bowl

STARKVILLE – No school will have more former players represented in Sunday’s AFC and NFC Championship games than Mississippi State.

State is tied for the highest total of former players on AFC and NFC Championship rosters with nine Bulldogs just one win away from the Super Bowl, including those on practice squads and injured reserve.

Based on the matchups, at least one State player is guaranteed to earn a berth to the Super Bowl for the 11th time in 13 years as Tennessee takes on Kansas City in Arrowhead Stadium at 2:05 p.m. CT in the early game, and Green Bay later squares off with San Francisco in Levi’s Stadium at 5:40 p.m. CT.

Below is a list of Bulldogs expected to be active on Sunday. Please use the link to view season and career statistics from NFL.com.

HUNTER BRADLEY | GREEN BAY PACKERS – LS | AT MSU: 2012-17

Career Postseason: 1 G

Last Week: 1 G vs. Seattle Seahawks (W, 28-23)

ELGTON JENKINS | GREEN BAY PACKERS – OG | AT MSU: 2014-18

Career Postseason: 1 GS, 0 Pressures Allowed

Last Week: 1 GS, 0 Pressures Allowed vs. Seattle Seahawks (W, 28-23)

Played every snap at left guard and did not allow a pressure

CHRIS JONES | KANSAS CITY CHIEFS – DT | AT MSU: 2013-15

Career Postseason: 4 G, 3 GS, 2 TKL, 2 AST, 4 TT, 1 QBH, 6 PD

Last Week: DNP vs. Houston Texans (W, 51-31)

WILL REDMOND | GREEN BAY PACKERS – S | AT MSU: 2012-15

Career Postseason: 1 G

Last Week: 1 G vs. Seattle Seahawks (W, 28-23)

JEFFERY SIMMONS | TENNESSEE TITANS – DL | AT MSU: 2016-18

Career Postseason: 2 G, 2 TKL, 2 TT, 1 QBH, 1 FR

Last Week: 1 G, 1 TKL, 1 TT, 1 FR at Baltimore Ravens

Recovered a fumble in the third quarter

Recorded one hurry

PRESTON SMITH | GREEN BAY PACKERS – LB | AT MSU: 2011-14

Career Postseason: 2 G, 1 GS, 4 TKL, 1 AST, 5 TT, 2.0 TFL, 3.0 SK, 5 QBH, 1 Safety

Last Week: 1 GS, 2 TKL, 2 TT, 1.0 TFL, 2.0 SK, 4 QBH vs. Seattle Seahawks (W, 28-23)

Was Green Bay’s second-highest-graded defender (71.7) and pass rusher (76.4) according to Pro Football Focus

Eighth in the NFL in pass rush grade across all Divisional Round games

Made a crucial sack for a loss of six yards on third down to end the Seahawks’ final drive of the game and preserve a five-point lead

