EC Warriors and Holmes Bulldogs Basketball Action

East Central Community College and Holmes Community College teams played basketball tonight in Decatur. The Ladies were first on the court and the Lady Warriors came away with an impressive 18 point victory in their game with a final score of 71-53 over the Lady Bulldogs and improve their season record to 4-3. The Men battled throughout the game but the Holmes Bulldogs came away with a 4 point victory over the Warriors with a final score of 85-81. Our next broadcast of EC Warriors basketball on Cruisin 98 will be this Thursday night when East Central plays East Mississippi at Decatur. The first game gets underway at 5:30 pm.