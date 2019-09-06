EC Warriors Win Big Hosting Itawamba

The East Central Community College Warriors picked up their first win of the season 34-14 at home playing the Itawamba Indians. After a scoreless first quarter the Warriors scored two touchdowns before halftime while keeping Itawamba scoreless. Both teams picked up points in the second half with the Warriors gaining 10 points and Itawamba scoring their first touchdown in the third quarter. The Warriors also scored 10 points in the final quarter and the Indians added another touchdown giving the Warriors a 34-14 victory. Next week the Warriors will travel to Southwest Community College for a 7pm kickoff with our pregame show starting at 6:30pm.