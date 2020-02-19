ECCC Football Hosting Tryouts for All Positions Next Week

The East Central Community College Warrior football program will host an open tryout for all positions next Wednesday, Feb. 26, at Bailey Stadium on the ECCC campus in Decatur.

Those football players interested in trying out for the ECCC football team should report to the stadium for registration at 10 a.m. The tryouts will begin at 10:30 a.m. There is no cost to tryout.

Prospective players should bring their own cleats and gear to workout in.

For more information, contact ECCC Assistant Football Coach Dennis Alexander at [email protected] or 601-635-6371.