From MSU to the Super Bowl

MIAMI – Three former Mississippi State football standouts and current members of the Kansas City Chiefs will make their first Super Bowl appearances tomorrow, aiming to become the latest Bulldogs that can call themselves ‘world champions’.

Defensive tackle Chris Jones, offensive tackle Martinas Rankin and defensive tackle Braxton Hoyett are set to take on the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV at 5:30 p.m. CT tomorrow at Hard Rock Stadium. The game will be televised on FOX.

Jones is the only active former Bulldog, as Rankin is on injured reserve while Hoyett serves on the practice squad.

Thirty-five Bulldogs all-time have appeared in the Super Bowl, and Jones, Rankin and Hoyett will push that total to 38.

Jones, a 2018 All-Pro selection, has led the Chiefs in sacks the last two seasons, combining for 24.5 during that span. This season, he has recorded 58 total pressures, 14 QB hits, three batted passes and 9.0 sacks. He owns an 89.5 Pro Football Focus pass-rushing grade, which is the second highest among interior defensive linemen.

A product of Houston, Mississippi, Jones played in 39 games with 16 starts during his time with the Bulldogs and was an All-American in 2015 as a junior. He totaled 102 tackles, 18 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks in his three-year career. Jones was drafted by the Chiefs in the second round (37th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft.