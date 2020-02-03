FromStateToSundays: Super Bowl LIV Champions

MIAMI – Three former Mississippi State football standouts were crowned Super Bowl champions yesterday following the Kansas City Chiefs’ 31-20 win over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 54.

Chiefs’ defensive tackle Chris Jones, offensive tackle Martinas Rankin and defensive tackle Braxton Hoyett became the 22nd, 23rd and 24thformer Bulldogs to win a Super Bowl ring. In total, former MSU players have claimed 25 Super Bowl rings. View the complete list here.

In his first Super Bowl appearance, Jones anchored the defensive line as the Chiefs earned their second Super Bowl Championship in franchise history.

A product of Houston, Mississippi, Jones was elite and disruptive all night, batting down a game-high three passes and recording one tackle.

Jones, a 2018 All-Pro selection, has led the Chiefs in sacks the last two seasons, combining for 24.5 during that span.

Jones played in 39 games with 16 starts during his time with the Bulldogs from 2013-15 and was an All-American in 2015 as a junior. He totaled 102 tackles, 18 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks in his three-year career. Jones was drafted by the Chiefs in the second round (37th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft.

Rankin (injured reserve) and Hoyett (practice squad) were not active in Sunday’s game.