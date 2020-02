The Leake Academy Lady Rebels played the Bayou Academy Colts Friday night in the North 4A Semi-Final matchup. After a quickly played, intense, close game, the Rebels fell to the Colts with a final score of 55-40.

The Lady Rebels play again on Saturday in the consolation game beginning at one o’clock. This game will be broadcast on Kicks 96 with the coverage starting at a few minutes before the hour. Join us then on Kicks 96, either on-air or on your favorite electronics.