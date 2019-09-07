Leake Academy drops game To Lamar School

The Leake Academy Rebels hosted the defending 4A Division 2 Champion Lamar School Raiders from Meridian in Madden tonight. The final score of the game was Lamar Raiders 31 Leake Academy 16. After the first quarter the Raiders had a 12-7 lead in the game and by halftime were leading 25-16. The third quarter was scoreless for both teams but the Raiders added another touchdown in the 4th to win the game by 15 points, 31-16.

The In Sports players of the game were Thomas Cheatham and Gunter Scott. Next week the Rebels travel to Flowood to play the Hartfield Academy Hawks. Game time 7pm with our pregame show on the air at 6:20pm.