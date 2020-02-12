MSU Softball On TV

STARKVILLE – Eight games of Samantha Ricketts’ inaugural season at the helm of the Mississippi State softball program will be televised nationally on the SEC Network.

ESPN and the SEC Network announced television coverage for the 2020 softball season, and the Bulldogs drew four home games and four road games in the national spotlight. With the inclusion of SEC Network+ and other streaming options, 53 of State’s 57 games will be broadcasted.

Two games of MSU’s series in Baton Rouge against LSU will air on the conference network. Sunday’s game (March 22) will begin at 5 p.m. CT, and the series finale on Monday night will air at 6 p.m.

The entirety of State’s April 3-5 series hosting Alabama will be broadcasted by SEC Network. Friday’s game will begin at 5:30 p.m., and Saturday’s will start at 4 p.m. The rubber match between the teams is set for 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Three of State’s final five regular season games will air in full as the Bulldogs approach the SEC Tournament. On April 25, MSU hosts South Carolina at 5 p.m. The following weekend, the Bulldogs’ first two games at Texas A&M will be broadcast live, while the final game of the series will be part of SEC Network’s Bases Loaded coverage. Sunday’s game will also be available in its entirety on SEC Network+.

State’s remaining home games and all road SEC contests will stream live on SEC Network+