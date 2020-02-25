Nine Television Games Highlight 2019 Mississippi State Baseball Schedule

STARKVILLE – The Southeastern Conference office and ESPN have announced the television coverage for the 2020 baseball season, with Mississippi State slated for at least nine appearances on the ESPN family of networks.

The national audience will get its first look at the Bulldogs from inside the Carnegie Hall of College Baseball for the middle game in a series with Arkansas on Saturday, March 14 on the SEC Network. The Bulldog faithful will be able to catch a pair of games from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, when MSU takes on LSU from March 20-22. The series opener on March 20 and the series finale on March 22 will each air on the SEC Network from Alex Box Stadium.

The series finale at Auburn on Sunday, April 5 will air on the SEC Network, before the flagship station of the conference airs the series finale between Mississippi State and Ole Miss to close out Super Bulldog Weekend on Saturday, April 11.

ESPNU will air the series opener between MSU and South Carolina from Columbia on Thursday, April 16, before the Governor’s Cup returns to the national airwaves on Tuesday, April 21 from Trustmark Park in Pearl. Mississippi State will go for its fifth straight win in the midweek meeting with Ole Miss.

The final home weekend will feature a pair of nationally televised games from Dudy Noble Field when State hosts Missouri. The Diamond Dawgs and Tigers will play on the SEC Network on Saturday, May 9 and Sunday, May 10.

The final weekend of the regular season will feature four SEC Wildcard matchups, two on Thursday, May 14, one on Friday, May 16 and one on Saturday, May 17. The entire SEC Tournament will also be aired on the ESPN networks, with the championship game on ESPN2.

Date Opponent Network Time (CT)

March 14 Arkansas * SEC Network 1 p.m.

March 20 at LSU * SEC Network 7 p.m.

March 22 at LSU * SEC Network 2 p.m.

April 5 at Auburn * SEC Network 11 a.m.

April 11 Ole Miss * SEC Network 3 p.m.

April 16 at South Carolina * ESPNU 6 p.m.

April 21 vs. Ole Miss ^ SEC Network 6 p.m.

May 9 Missouri * SEC Network 4 p.m.

May 10 Missouri * SEC Network 2 p.m.

* – SEC Game | ^ – Governor’s Cup; Pearl, Miss.

Along with the nine national television appearances, Mississippi State will air each of its non-linear games on SEC Network+, which is available online and through the ESPN App.