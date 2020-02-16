Super Bulldog Weekend Schedule Unveiled, April 9-11

STARKVILLE – The 35th annual Super Bulldog Weekend, a Mississippi State spring homecoming tradition, will be held April 9-11 on the MSU campus.

Fans will get a glimpse of new head coach Mike Leach’s 2020 Bulldog football team as the squad hosts the Maroon and White Game on Saturday, April 11 in Davis Wade Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. and admission is free. MSU’s clear bag and metal detector policies will be in place at Davis Wade Stadium.

Coach Chris Lemonis’ nationally-ranked Diamond Dawgs take on Ole Miss at Dudy Noble Field for a three-game SEC series with game times at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, 6:30 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Saturday.

First-year MSU softball head coach Samantha Ricketts’ squad welcomes Arkansas to Nusz Park with first pitches scheduled at 5 p.m. Thursday, 4 p.m. Friday and 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

Daryl Greenan’s women’s tennis team will be in SEC action during Super Bulldog Weekend when it hosts Kentucky at 3 p.m Thursday.

Julie Darty’s MSU volleyball squad will host Mississippi University for Women and UAB in spring exhibitions in Newell-Grissom. An MSU alumni match will immediately follow. Volleyball match times will be announced at a later date.

#SBW20: Super Bulldog Weekend 2020 Schedule

All times Central

Thursday, April 9

Women’s Tennis | vs. Kentucky | 3 p.m. | A.J. Pitts Tennis Centre

Softball | vs. Arkansas | 5 p.m. | Nusz Park

Baseball | vs. Ole Miss | 6:30 p.m. | Dudy Noble Field

Friday, April 10

Softball | vs. Arkansas | 4 p.m. | Nusz Park

Baseball | vs. Ole Miss | 6:30 p.m. | Dudy Noble Field

Saturday, April 11

Spring Football | Maroon and White Game | 11:30 a.m. | Davis Wade Stadium

Softball | vs. Arkansas | 1:30 p.m. | Nusz Park

Baseball | vs. Ole Miss | 3 p.m. | Dudy Noble Field

Volleyball | Exhibitions vs. Mississippi University for Women, UAB | time TBA | Newell-Grissom