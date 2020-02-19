Weather Forces Schedule Change for Mississippi State Baseball Series Opener with Oregon State

STARKVILLE – In order for college baseball’s best fans to plan ahead for Friday’s (Feb. 21) series opener versus Oregon State at Dudy Noble Field, the Mississippi State baseball program has announced it will now throw the first pitch of its series opener at 1 p.m.

The Diamond Dawgs and Beavers will kick off the series at 1 p.m. on Friday due to projected cold temperatures developing in the evening. The three-game series will continue on Saturday, February 22 at 2 p.m., while first pitch on Sunday, February 23 is slated for 1 p.m.

Fans flooded the gates over the three-game, season-opening series with Wright State, helping the Diamond Dawgs set a February single-game record of 11,006 fans for Saturday’s 6-2 victory over the Raiders. Overall, 28,688 fans came through the gates for the three games to. start 2020.