Bullying Prevention Month, Global and Local

The first Monday of every October is World Day of Bullying Prevention™!

On this day students, schools, and communities all over the world go BLUE together against bullying. It also kicks off National Bullying Prevention Awareness Month every October.

Join us in solidarity to stop bullying and cyberbullying! Make it the day that bullying prevention is heard around the world! Whether you order a STOMP Out Bullying “Limited Edition” Blue Shirt or wear your own blue shirt, you’ll be using your voice and sending a message that this is the day that bullying prevention is heard around the world. Change the Culture!