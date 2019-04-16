EC Warriors Drop Doubleheader to Itawamba Indians

The East Central Community College Warriors Baseball team were on home today hosting the Itawamba Community College Indians in MACJC South Division baseball. It was a long afternoon for the Warriors as the first game ended early in the top of the 7th inning as the Indians won that game by the final score of 12-4. The Indians got all their runs in the top of the 5th and 6th innings, scoring 5 in the 5th and 7 in the 6th while the Warriors scored 1 in the 5th and 3 runs in the 6th inning.

The game two, the Indians took a commanding lead early in the game, scoring 8 runs in the opening inning and adding 5 more runs in the top of the 2nd to go up 13-0 over the Warriors. The Warriors responded with 3 runs in the bottom of the 2nd inning. The 3rd inning saw both teams score 3 runs and the score was 16-6 going into the 4th where the Indians scored another 3 runs. The Warriors picked up a run in the bottom of the 4th but the Indians scored another 7 runs in the top of the 5th inning while keeping the Warriors off the scoreboard in the bottom of the 5th which brought to an end game two early giving the Indians a 26-7 win. Our next broadcast of EC Warriors baseball will be tomorrow afternoon at 3:00 pm when the Warriors will host Hinds Community College.