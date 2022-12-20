HomeUncategorizedHard Freeze Watch Posted

Hard Freeze Watch Posted

by

FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN JACKSON:

 

...HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH
LATE SATURDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 7 above possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Arkansas, northeast Louisiana
  and central, east central, north central, northeast,
  northwest, southwest and west central Mississippi.

* WHEN...From late Thursday night through late Saturday night.

* IMPACTS...A prolonged period of subfreezing temperatures may
  cause pipes to burst. Bitterly cold temperatures and wind chills
  will result in hypothermia and become life-threatening to those
  with prolonged exposure or without access to adequate warmth.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Ensure that space heaters or other alternative heating sources
are at least three feet from anything flammable, are not left
unattended, and have sufficient ventilation to prevent carbon
monoxide poisoning.

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Neshoba and surrounding counties