March MUSIC Madness! VOTE NOW! (Poll)

As the Madness begins in college basketball, we are giving you the opportunity to cast your votes in our March Music Madness competition. Below the match ups are set and we invite you to cast your votes to determine the champion. Voting will take place beginning March 17th through 20th for the first round. The second round will begin March 22nd through March 25th. The last four finalist will square off, with a 2-day voting competition March 28th and 29th and our grand prize winner to be determined in a 2-day voting competition March 30th and 31st. Our champion will be announced on Friday April 1st, with his or her music spotlighted on B-MO in the MO’rning.

The bracket consists of a men’s and women’s category, featuring the following artists! The Men’s Bracket, watch Garth Brooks, Luke Bryan, George Strait, Luke Combs, Tim McGraw, Blake Shelton, Alan Jackson and Kenny Chesney go head-to-head. In the Womens Bracket, watch Dolly Parton, Trisha Yearwood, Patsy Cline, Reba McEntire, Carrie Underwood, Shania Twain, Miranda Lambert, and Martina McBride battle it out, with the winners of each category facing off in the finals!

Cast your votes below and good luck to your favorite artist!

First round voting ends March 20th!

Garth Brooks vs Luke Bryan Garth Brooks Luke Bryan Vote Loading...

George Strait vs Luke Combs George Strait Luke Combs Vote Loading...

Tim McGraw vs Blake Shelton Tim McGraw Blake Shelton Vote Loading...

Alan Jackson vs Kenny Chesney Alan Jackson Kenny Chesney Vote Loading...

Women’s Bracket

Dolly vs Trisha Dolly Parton Trisha Yearwood Vote Loading...

Patsy Cline vs Reba McEntire Patsy Cline Reba McEntire Vote Loading...