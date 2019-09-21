Newton County Vs Union (42-15) Union.

In the first quarter only one touchdown was made which was Union making the score 7-0. In the second quarter Newton scored once but with Union scoring two more times making the score 21-7. In the third quarter Union scored two more times with Newton scoring nothing making the score 35-7. Moving into the fourth quarter Newton did score a safety and a touchdown making the score 35-15, but Union did come back and score once more making the final score 42-15.

