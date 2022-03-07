Police and Fire respond to a Grass fire and a deer strike

1:07 a.m. – Nesboba County Sherriffs’ Deputies were called out to a Motor Vehicle Accident involving a car hitting a deer.

7:07 p.m. – Choctaw PD was involved in a pursuit that continued when the vehicle stopped and the occupant fled into the woods.

7:41 p.m. – Nesboba County Sherriffs’ Deputies responded to the reports of shots fired on Valley Street near Hwy 13.

8:00 p.m. – Edinburg VFD was called out to a grass fire on Cummins Road.

9:11 p.m. – Nesboba County Sherriffs’ Department and Philadelphia PD were given a BOLO for a white Toyota Pickup truck out of Rankin County.