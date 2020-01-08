Home » Leake » possession of meth and other arrests in Leake/Attala County

possession of meth and other arrests in Leake/Attala County



Antony C Benford, 27, 210 Aponaug Road, Kosciusko, failure to appear, Kosciusko PD

Joel G Hernandez, 38, 500 West Adams Street, Kosciusko, hold for ICE, driving under the influence (DUI) refusal, no drivers license, insurance law, Kosciusko PD

Robert Lewis, 61, 16387 Hwy 14, Kosciusko, warrant, Attala Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Cartavious Summers, 21, 174 Main Street, Walnut Grove, domestic violence – simple assault, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, Walnut Grove PD

Caitlin M Blaney, 27, 700 Purvis Road, Walnut Grove, possession of meth, warrant, possession of drug paraphernalia, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Devin T Cox, 24, 416 Fairground Street, Kosciusko, petit larceny, Kosciusko PD

Jermaine Griffin, 38, 352 Griffin Lane, Carthage, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

James D Hurst, 34, 1644 Ratliff Road, Raymond, hold, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Lacharles K Lewis, 25, 2235 Attala Road 4045, Kosciusko, domestic violence – disturbance, hold, Attala Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Michael L Moudy, 42, Murphy Road, Carthage, contempt of court, public drunk, Attala Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. Arrests made by the Leake County Sheriff’s Department, Carthage PD, Walnut Grove PD, Attala County Sheriff’s Department, Kosciusko PD. (Leake County Correctional Facility images)