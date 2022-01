The Southeastern Professionals Final Rodeo is set to return to the Neshoba County Coliseum in Philadelphia on Friday and Saturday, February 4-5, with events like Calf Roping, Team Roping, Saddle Bronc Riding, Bareback Riding, Steer Wrestling, Break Away Roping, Barrel Racing along with Bull Riding, and not the mechanical type, the rip-snortin’ type! Continue to check with kicks96news.com for more information when it’s available.