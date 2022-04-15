Students Shot With an Air Rifle at Neshoba Central High School

6:09 a.m. – Philadelphia Police were sent to a burglar motion alarm on Pecan Ave.

11:25 a.m. – Neshoba Depitues checked a disabled vehicle on Hwy. 15 S.

12:04 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies responded to a one-vehicle accident on Hwy. 486.

12:18 p.m. – Neshoba deputies and Philadelphia Police were made aware of someone shooting at players on the Neshoba Central High practice field with an air rifle. Police searched the area near Gold Course Road and Valley View streets until they located three juveniles believed involved in the incident.

You can read more on the event here: https://www.kicks96news.com/local/three-students-shot-at-neshoba-central-suspects-caught-and-charged-with-shooting-and-aggravated-assault

4:56 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies were asked to watch for a reckless driver on Hwy. 19 N.

8:23 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies were asked to watch for a vehicle reportedly dealing drugs on Road 505.