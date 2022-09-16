HomeUncategorizedVIDEO STREAM – Simpson Academy at Leake Academy

VIDEO STREAM – Simpson Academy at Leake Academy

CLICK HERE FOR LIVE COVERAGE OF LEAKE ACADEMY FOOTBALL FROM BOSWELL MEDIA SPORTS.

Game information

Pre-game: 6:15 pm
Kickoff: 7:00 pm
Radio: Cruisin’ 98.3 (WKOZ)
Audio Stream: Kicks96news.com/Cruisin’ 98 Mobile App
Video Stream:  Boswell Media Sports YouTube Channel
Play-by-Play: Phillip Palmertree 
Color Commentary: Jonathan Fitzhugh

History: This will be the 30th meeting between Simpson Academy and Leake Academy.
Simpson leads the series 20-9.
Last meeting: September 17, 2021
Leake Academy 23, Simpson Academy 14

