“SAFER AT HOME” Executive Order to Begin Monday, 8A.M.

A new statewide executive order has been signed. According to Governor Tate Reeves,”Our shelter in place order expires on Monday. We are replacing it with a “Safer at Home” order that has several important changes for you, small businesses, and workers. “This order will allow people to travel as necessary but they are encouraged to stay home. Many businesses such as retail stores will be able to re open with certain restrictions such as no more than 50% capacity at all times. Restaurants are still restricted to curb side and drive by service. Other businesses such as salons, gyms, movie theaters, museums and amusement parks must remain closed. Schools will remain closed. Evictions are prohibited. Gatherings or 10 or more are prohibited.This statewide executive order is in place for two weeks. More local details to follow.