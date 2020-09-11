Attala: Free Covid-19 Testing for Teachers, School Staff, Nurses, and Childcare Facility Workers on Monday

Free Covid-19 testing is available in Attala County on Monday. Testing is designated for teachers, staff, administrators, nurses, and childcare facility workers.

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is hosting drive-through COVID-19 testing sites at various county health departments over the next few weeks.

Testing hours are noon to 7 p.m., and no appointment is necessary.

Visit the MSDH website at www.HealthyMS.com/locations for addresses of the county health departments. Below see additional location information for the Attala Health Department.

Attala County Health Department

999 Martin Luther King Drive

Kosciusko MS 39090

Map

Phone: 662-289-2351