Central Mississippi is now a hotspot. According to State Health Officer, Dr. Thomas Dobbs, several counties in central Mississippi  now lead Covid-19 cases across the state per capita as well as overall. The MSDH is continuing to investigate this trend, while sharing resources including masks as well as providing education and additional testing. Among highest cases counties listed are Scott with 423, Leake with 267, Neshoba with 261, and Attala with 170.