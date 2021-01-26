Free Covid-19 Testing Today In Attala County, Appointment Mandatory

Lauren Ramsby, Patch, Indianapolis, Indiana, IN, indianapolis IN, indianapolis indiana, coronavirus, virus, covid, covid-19, novel coronavir

Free Covid-19 testing is available today at the Attala County Health Department. However, before getting tested you must first be screened by speaking with a UMMC clinician to determine your likelihood of COVID-19 infection or exposure. This can be done by calling 601-496-7200 or completing the UMMC COVID-19 online patient Screening form.

*College and University students, faculty or staff child care facility workers will be tested for free without symptoms or exposure but must make an appointment.

Attala county has a mask mandate extended until February 3rd per executive order of Governor Reeves.

Attala County Health Department

999 Martin Luther King Drive

Kosciusko MS 39090

